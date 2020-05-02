IAF, Navy Choppers to Hold Flypast, Shower Flower Petals to Thank Covid-19 Warriors Tomorrow

Indian Air Force aircraft will shower flower petals over hospitals treating COVID-19 patients on Sunday and also hold a flypast of Sukhoi-30 aircraft to express their gratitude towards the coronavirus warriors, an Eastern Air Command official said.

An IAF helicopter will shower flower petals over the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General (IDBG) Hospital in Kolkata at 10.30 am on Sunday.

Flower petals will also be dropped by IAF aircraft over hospitals at Guwahati, Itanagar and Shillong as an expression of gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff who are fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic from the frontline, the official said on Saturday.

The IAF will also hold a flypast by Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft over the Assam Assembly at Dispur in Guwahati, the official said.

An Air Force band display will be held at Guwahati as a mark of gratitude to the frontline COVID-19 fighters, he said.

A Chetak helicopter of the Navy will also shower flower petals on the district government hospital in Kochi on Sunday morning to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against the infection.

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi, in keeping with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), would represent the Indian Armed Forces to express gratitude and appreciation to the entire nation for the perseverance and committed efforts of the virus warriors.

A number of activities has been planned by SNC to express solidarity and gratitude to the coronavirus warriors, including medical professionals, health workers, policemen, government staff and mediapersons, he said.

Senior officers from headquarters of Southern Naval Command would visit General Hospital, Ernakulam, and thank themedical fraternity,district collector, police officials, paramedics and healthcare workers for their efforts in maintaining Ernakulam as a 'Green Zone,' the defence spokesman said in a press release here.

"As part of the planned activities, Chetak helicopter of the Navy will shower flower petals on the district government hospital to honour the coronavirus warriors," the release said.

Different aircraft of Indian Navy including Dornier, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak would carry out a flypast over the city's iconic Marine Drive followed by a steam-past by seven Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) who are involved in coastal security of Kerala and Lakshadweept, along theMarine Drive, at slow speed with banners thanking the coronavirus warriors, the release said.

Later, four Indian Naval and Coast Guard ships would anchor in the centre of the channel opposite the Marine Drive and carry out a traditional illumination andfiring of green flares accompanied by sounding of siren to underline the Navys solidarity with the coronavirus warriors.

In addition, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) band would play some famous numbers on a warship berthed opposite the CSL and Venduruthy bridge, the iconic symbols of Kochi, the release added.

