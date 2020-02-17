Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

IAF Officer Detained in Tokyo on Woman’s Complaint of Misconduct

The Indian Air Force has approached the Indian Embassy in Tokyo for help in the case.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
IAF Officer Detained in Tokyo on Woman’s Complaint of Misconduct
Representative image.

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who has been undertaking a military course at a Japanese institute, has been detained by the Tokyo police after a woman filed complaint against him.

According to official sources, the wing commander was detained by the police earlier this month and his family has approached a local court to secure his bail.

The allegations against the officer, however, are not known as present.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) has approached the Indian embassy in Tokyo for help in the case. Separately, the IAF is going to seek a detailed reply from the officer once he is released,” the source said.

