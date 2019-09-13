Take the pledge to vote

IAF Officer's Wife Booked After Her Dog Bites Hindu Yuva Vahini Functionary in Noida

According to the complaint by Rajat Sharma, 30, the woman's "aggressive" dog had tried to attack his pet Labrador and when he intervened her German Shepherd bit his right hand.

PTI

September 13, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
IAF Officer's Wife Booked After Her Dog Bites Hindu Yuva Vahini Functionary in Noida
For Representation.
Noida (UP): An Air Force officer's wife here was booked for negligence on Friday after her pet German Shepherd bit a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary, police said.

The incident took place in Sector 24 on Thursday evening when the woman was out for evening with her dog and so was the man, the police said.

According to the complaint by Rajat Sharma, 30, the woman's "aggressive" dog had tried to attack his pet Labrador and when he intervened her German Shepherd bit his right hand.

"When I had cautioned the woman to check her dog, she instead laughed at me and unshackled her dog, which leapt towards me and reached for my neck, he claimed.

"I tried to keep the dog away but it had bit my right hand and some other people present nearby rushed to my help," Sharma, a dentist by profession, said in his complaint.

Sharma, a resident of Chaura village, alleged similar incidents have taken place in the past also and the Air Force officer's family, which lives in B Block of Sector 22, had been asked to take caution with their pet, he said.

"I went to the hospital and got treatment after that I tried to meet the family but they did not even open their door to see my condition, he alleged.

An FIR was registered at Sector 24 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), a police official said.

"We are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made yet but due legal action will be taken soon, the official said.

The accused woman could not be contacted immediately.

