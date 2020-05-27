INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IAF Operationalises No.18 Squadron, Chief Bhadauria's Solo Tejas Sortie Steals the Show

An all-faith prayer was held and a coconut broken to mark the induction of Tejas.

An all-faith prayer was held and a coconut broken to mark the induction of Tejas.

The indigenous tailless compound delta-wing aircraft was inducted at an official ceremony in the presence of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at the Sulur Air Force Station.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Share this:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday operationalised its no.18 Squadron, the "Flying Bullets", at Sulur near here, equipping it with the fourth generation Mk1 LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas.

The indigenous tailless compound delta-wing aircraft was inducted at an official ceremony in the presence of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at the Sulur Air Force Station. The No.18 Squadron will be the second one to have the

home-made Tejas, after the 45 Squadron based here.

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-27 at 12.22.05 PM

An all-faith prayer was held and a coconut broken to mark the induction of Tejas today. The No 18 Squadron, formed in 1965 with the motto "Teevra aur Nirbhaya" meaning "Swift and Fearless," was earlier flying MiG 27 aircraft.

The Squadron "actively participated" in the 1971 war with Pakistan. The Squadron was "resurrected" on April 1 this year at Sulur. Tejas is equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics and multimode radar, while its structure is made of composite material.

It is also the "lightest and smallest" in its group of fourth-generation supersonic combat aircraft," a Defence

release on Monday said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading