IAF Opposes Shifting Aero India to Lucknow, HDK Tells Modi Bengaluru the Best Choice

Well done ⁦@nsitharaman⁩ ji. You’ve served Karnataka well for electing you to RS.

In the #RafaleScam our HAL was sidelined to help a privte individual & now Bengaluru’s pride, the #AeroShow is being shifted to Lucknow.

Keep up the good work.👏 https://t.co/MAo0QPEEfD — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) 11 August 2018

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has raised concerns over the Centre’s proposal to shift the Aero India show to Uttar Pradesh from Bengaluru — the city that has hosted the event for the past 22 years.According to the IAF, the Bakshi ka Talab Airport on the outskirts of Lucknow is a small station that lacks basic facilities to conduct an event of such magnitude, sources said.The force said it would take 12-14 months for the facilities to be improved in Lucknow as the runway was not repaired and the station was too small to house the aircraft and vendors. Adding that the road travel from Lucknow to Bakshi ka Talab was a “nightmare”, the IAF said the Uttar Pradesh airport also lacked modern navigational aids, sources said.Expressing its inability at preparing the Lucknow airport for the event in such a short time, the IAF said it could not match the facilities in Bengaluru even if “it goes into overdrive”.Aero India is a biennial international air show and aviation exhibition held at the Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru. It is organised by the ministry of defence in partnership with HAL.Bengaluru has so far hosted 11 Aero India shows since 1996. The 11th edition saw participation from a total of 549 companies (270 Indian and 279 foreign), 72 participating aircraft, covering an area of 27,678 SQ miles. Over 51 different countries had participated in it.Additionally, Bengaluru has emerged as the aerospace capital of India with a strong defence vendor base created by public sector units such as HAL, BEL, BEML and ISRO. Also. Boeing and Airbus are anchor investors in the Aerospace Park located near Bengaluru International Airport.The issue has snowballed into a political war of words after Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed his anguish over reports that the venue would be shifted.Speaking to News18, he said, “The Modi government is shifting Aero India to Lucknow purely for political reasons. We oppose such a move because Bengaluru is a pioneer in the field of aeronautical sciences. It also has the largest airbase to conduct an international event like Aero India. If the Centre goes ahead with the shifting, people of Karnataka will teach BJP a fitting lesson.”The chief minister also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to approve Aero India in Bengaluru. He said the state's past experience in conducting the event, its favourable weather conditions and strategically located defence and aviation industries made it the best choice for the show.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Karnataka yatra led by BS Yeddyurappa to “expose” the JDS-Congress alliance in the state has also run into rough weather after the ruling combine started attacking it over plans to shift the Aero India venue ahead of the 2019 elections.Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who kicked off the party’s Lok Sabha campaign from Bidar on Monday, said: “The same BJP has deprived the premier aeronautics centre Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru the Rafael deal. It has given the contract to a private firm denying the opportunity to public sector HAL. The HAL has made India proud. The BJP government at the Centre is following anti-Karnataka policies.”State Congress president Dinesh Gundurao blamed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the “grave injustice” to Karnataka.