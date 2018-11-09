IAF Paratrooper Dies After Parachute Fails to Open at 9000 ft During Training in Agra

An Indian Air Force paratrooper was killed on Thursday after his parachute failed to open mid-air during a training exercise in Agra’s Malpura.The incident happened when 26-year-old Hardeep Singh, belonging to the 11th Regiment, jumped from 9000 ft and his parachute got entangled in his hand. Singh was rushed to a military hospital where he died.Singh, who hailed from Patiala in Punjab, served in the services for over five years and was posted in Assam. He was part of a group of 40 men participating in a basic free-fall jump course.In March this year, another paratrooper Sunil Kumar also died at Malpura in a similar accident.