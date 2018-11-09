English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF Paratrooper Dies After Parachute Fails to Open at 9000 ft During Training in Agra
The incident happened when 26-year-old Hardeep Singh, belonging to the 11th Regiment, jumped from 9000 ft and his parachute got entangled in his hand. Singh was rushed to a military hospital where he died.
Hardeep Singh, who hailed from Patiala in Punjab, served in the services for over five years and was posted in Assam. He was part of a group of 40 men participating in a basic free-fall jump course.
Loading...
Lucknow: An Indian Air Force paratrooper was killed on Thursday after his parachute failed to open mid-air during a training exercise in Agra’s Malpura.
The incident happened when 26-year-old Hardeep Singh, belonging to the 11th Regiment, jumped from 9000 ft and his parachute got entangled in his hand. Singh was rushed to a military hospital where he died.
Singh, who hailed from Patiala in Punjab, served in the services for over five years and was posted in Assam. He was part of a group of 40 men participating in a basic free-fall jump course.
In March this year, another paratrooper Sunil Kumar also died at Malpura in a similar accident.
The incident happened when 26-year-old Hardeep Singh, belonging to the 11th Regiment, jumped from 9000 ft and his parachute got entangled in his hand. Singh was rushed to a military hospital where he died.
Singh, who hailed from Patiala in Punjab, served in the services for over five years and was posted in Assam. He was part of a group of 40 men participating in a basic free-fall jump course.
In March this year, another paratrooper Sunil Kumar also died at Malpura in a similar accident.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manu-Saurabh Win Mixed Event Gold with Junior World Record
- Tesla Becomes 4th Most Valuable Car Manufacturer in the World, Replaces BMW
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Still Best but Won't Win Ballon d'Or: Kylian Mbappe
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...