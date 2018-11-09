GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IAF Paratrooper Dies After Parachute Fails to Open at 9000 ft During Training in Agra

The incident happened when 26-year-old Hardeep Singh, belonging to the 11th Regiment, jumped from 9000 ft and his parachute got entangled in his hand. Singh was rushed to a military hospital where he died.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 9, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
Hardeep Singh, who hailed from Patiala in Punjab, served in the services for over five years and was posted in Assam. He was part of a group of 40 men participating in a basic free-fall jump course.
Lucknow: An Indian Air Force paratrooper was killed on Thursday after his parachute failed to open mid-air during a training exercise in Agra’s Malpura.

In March this year, another paratrooper Sunil Kumar also died at Malpura in a similar accident.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
