IAF Personnel Among 3 More to Test Positive for Zika Virus in Kanpur, Tally Rises to 108

Three more people, including an Indian Air Force personnel, tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 108. The personnel is fourth among IAF officers to test positive. Three had been infected earlier on Sunday.

According to information, a research team from Delhi has been deployed in the city, while officials of the health department have been conducting door-to-door screening within the radius on three kilometres. Earlier, one case was reported from neighbouring Kannauj district.

To check the spread of the disease, health teams are undertaking sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying and identifying fever patients, screening seriously ill people and pregnant women.

“We advise the local people not to panic regarding the sudden spurt in Zika virus cases," District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar said. A high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station, another official said.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer of Kannauj Dr Vinod Kumar on Sunday said, “A 45-year-old person has tested positive of Zika virus in Kapoorpur Katri village under Sadar tehsil of the district. This was confirmed on Saturday. Samples of 32 people were sent for testing, and one sample tested positive for Zika virus." He added that as of now, the Zika virus patient is normal, and he was given treatment at his home itself. A team of the health department has sprayed anti-larval spray in the area, he said.

