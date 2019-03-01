IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Captured by Pakistan, Returns Home After Agonising Wait

After a day-long wait for his release, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, having spending nearly 60 hours in Pakistan captivity, was handed over to Indian authorities late on Friday evening.The release came a day after Pakistan PM Imran Khan, addressing a joint session of parliament, in a "gesture of peace" aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two nations announced the Indian pilot's return.Hoping to give a hero's welcome to Wing Commander Varthaman, thousands of Indians gathered on the border carrying the tricolour and garlands since morning. But as the day wore on and night fell there was no sign of the pilot, who was captured on February 27 by Pakistan following a dogfight between the two air forces in which his MIG-21 was shot down.After the pilot's release, the Pakistan Foreign Office described him as a Prisoner of War."While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law," said Pakistan's Foreign Office.Welcoming his return, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama tweeted: "Jai Hind"."Wing Commander Abhinandan has just been handed over to us. He will be taken now for a detailed medical checkup. This check up is mandatory as he had to eject from an airplane which would have put his entire body under stress," Vice Chief Marshal RGK Kapoor told reporters in a brief statement in Attari, near Amritsar, on the other side of Wagah.Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "every Indian is proud of brave pilot Abhinandan."Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir on February 14 by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.Amid mounting outrage, Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan retaliated with a large air formation, comprising 24 fighter jets, including F-16s. Varthaman was in one of the eight MIG-21s that took on the invader and shot down an F-16, according to officials. During the dogfight, his plane was hit and he bailed out, landing in PoK, where he was taken into custody by the Pakistani army.