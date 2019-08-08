IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Fit to Fly Again after Clearing All Medical Tests: Sources

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan when Delhi and Islamabad were involved in aerial skirmishes earlier this year, has reportedly cleared all medical tests and is fit to fly again, sources told CNN-News18.

After his capture in February, Wing Commander Varthaman was taken off flying duties due to injuries sustained in Pakistan after ejecting from his MiG-21. He then underwent a series of tests over the next month-and-a-half to decide if he can fly a fighter jet again.

Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during an aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.

The skirmish took place a day after India conducted cross-border air strikes at Balakot on February 26. Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet, was captured and remained in custody across the border for two days. After he was captured, Varthaman showed courage and grace in handling the most difficult circumstances for which he was praised by politicians, strategic affairs experts, ex-servicemen, celebrities and people in general.

In a “goodwill gesture”, Varthaman was released by Pakistan and came back to India on March 1. After his return, he had gone back to his squadron in Srinagar although he was then on a four-week sick leave.

Earlier in April, the IAF had transferred Varthaman out of the Srinagar airbase where he was posted amid concerns over his security in the Kashmir Valley. The officer was shifted to an important airbase in the Western sector along the Pakistan border.

