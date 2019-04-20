English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Transferred Out of Kashmir Amid Security Concerns
The wing commander has been shifted to an important airbase in the Western sector along the Pakistan border.
IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.(Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has transferred Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman out of the Srinagar airbase where he was posted amid concerns over his security in the Kashmir Valley.
The officer has been shifted to an important airbase in the Western sector along the Pakistan border. A series of tests over the next month and a half will reportedly decide if he can fly a fighter again.
"The posting order of the officer has been issued and he would soon be moving out of the Srinagar airbase to his new place of posting," said government sources.
The name of the new base is being withheld due to security reasons. It is also a fighter base and if the officer is cleared for flying, he will take up his flying duties, they added.
Meanwhile, the IAF has reportedly recommended Varthaman's name for the Vir Chakra, a wartime gallantry medal, for shooting down an F-16 fighter jet in a skirmish with the Pakistan Air Force.
Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during an aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.
The skirmish took place a day after India conducted cross-border air strikes at Balakot on February 26. Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet, was captured and remained in custody across the border for two days.
In a “goodwill gesture”, Varthaman was released by Pakistan and came back to India on March 1.
After his return, he had gone back to his squadron in Srinagar though he was then on a four-week sick leave. According to army sources, Varthaman had preferred to stay with his squadron in Srinagar than going back to his family home in Chennai while on leave.
After he was captured, Varthaman showed courage and grace in handling the most difficult circumstances for which he was praised by politicians, strategic affairs experts, ex-servicemen, celebrities and people in general.
The officer has been shifted to an important airbase in the Western sector along the Pakistan border. A series of tests over the next month and a half will reportedly decide if he can fly a fighter again.
"The posting order of the officer has been issued and he would soon be moving out of the Srinagar airbase to his new place of posting," said government sources.
The name of the new base is being withheld due to security reasons. It is also a fighter base and if the officer is cleared for flying, he will take up his flying duties, they added.
Meanwhile, the IAF has reportedly recommended Varthaman's name for the Vir Chakra, a wartime gallantry medal, for shooting down an F-16 fighter jet in a skirmish with the Pakistan Air Force.
Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during an aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.
The skirmish took place a day after India conducted cross-border air strikes at Balakot on February 26. Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet, was captured and remained in custody across the border for two days.
In a “goodwill gesture”, Varthaman was released by Pakistan and came back to India on March 1.
After his return, he had gone back to his squadron in Srinagar though he was then on a four-week sick leave. According to army sources, Varthaman had preferred to stay with his squadron in Srinagar than going back to his family home in Chennai while on leave.
After he was captured, Varthaman showed courage and grace in handling the most difficult circumstances for which he was praised by politicians, strategic affairs experts, ex-servicemen, celebrities and people in general.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta's Sister Backs Ajay Devgn On #MeToo Accused Alok Nath's Casting in 'De De Pyaar De'
- Priyanka Chopra Proves Brown is the Shade of Season in Stunning Monochrome Outfit
- Confirmed! Avengers Endgame Won't Have One Important MCU Character At All
- Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass 4x4 Comparison Review: Which is the Better SUV?
- Ranveer Singh Thinks That He Resembles a Household Object. Guess What?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results