IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s Squadron is Now the ‘Falcon Slayer’, Special Uniform Patch Lauds F-16 Dogfight
The new special patch for the Wing Commander's unit depicts a MiG-21 Bison in the foreground and a red-colored F-16 in the background.
Combination photo of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and his squadron's new patch.
New Delhi: The MiG-21 Bison Squadron of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot who struck down Pakistan's F-16 jet during an aerial battle on February 27, is using a special uniform patch lauding his bravery and commemorating the dogfight.
The patch reads 'Falcon Slayers'. The Unit also calls itself 'AMRAAM Dodger' as the Mig-21s evaded multiple AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles fire by Pakistani F-16.
Patches are cloth badges that depict the squadron’s role and often identify itself with an important engagement in which the squadron took part. It also reflects the type of aircraft the squadron flies and is worn on flying overalls.
