IAF Pilot Killed, NCC Cadet Injured After Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Patiala's Cantonment Area
The two-seater aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport.
The trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport on Monday. (Twitter/ANI)
Patiala: An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed and an NCC cadet was injured after a trainer aircraft crashed in Patiala’s Army cantonment area on Monday.
The aircraft, a Slovenian Pipistrel Virus SW 80, crashed soon after it took off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander GS Cheema, an official spokesperson said.
“Wing Commander Cheema was on deputation at an NCC unit here. In the crash of the two-seater aircraft, an NCC cadet by the name Vipin Kumar Yadav of Mohindra College of Patiala has sustained injuries,” the official added.
An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.
