IAF Plane Crash Lands in UP's Baghpat, People Flock to Accident Site to Take Selfies

People were seen smiling and happily clicking away as the aircraft lay upturned in the field.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 1:20 PM IST
IAF Plane Crash Lands in UP's Baghpat, People Flock to Accident Site to Take Selfies
Man clicking selfies as an Indian Air Force plane crashed in UP's Baghpat on Oct 5, 2018.
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft that took off from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad has crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Initial reports suggest the three people present in the aircraft are safe.

Curiously, the people, indifferent to what had transpired, were seen clicking selfies with the aircraft serving as their backdrop.

They could be seen smiling and happily clicking away as the aircraft lay upturned in the field.

selfie with aircraft

The cause of the crash is yet to be known. The authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

This is not the first crash reported this year. On 4 September, an IAF plane MiG-27 Fighter Jet crashed in an empty field in Dewliya village near Banad in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, due to a technical snag. The pilot escaped unhurt.

In June 2018, a MiG-21 fighter plane had crashed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and the pilot was found dead.
