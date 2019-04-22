Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IAF Plans Revamped Publicity Campaign to Attract Youth with 'Media Blitz'

Print and TV advertisements, social media, motivational visits to educational institutes, hoardings and exhibitions are part of the “media blitz.”

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IAF Plans Revamped Publicity Campaign to Attract Youth with 'Media Blitz'
Representative photo (Image: AP)
Loading...
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is roping in private firms for a revamped publicity campaign to attract youth for its officer cadre.

While the IAF’s earlier publicity campaigns had yielded good results, there is a need to quantify the impact to plan and fine-tune recruitment strategies for the future; The Tribune quoted sources as saying.

Print and TV advertisements, social media, motivational visits to educational institutes, hoardings and exhibitions are part of the “media blitz.”

“As shortage of officers crops up again after a brief spell of having no deficient vis-à-vis the authorised strength, the Air Force is revamping its publicity campaign to attract the youth. The IAF is roping in private firms to carry out market surveys to assess the impact of publicity campaigns and also to understand the mindset, aspirations, lifestyle parameters and influencers of prospective candidates,” the newspaper reported.

A research framework has been drawn up and the responses of the youth to the IAF’s publicity campaigns would be analysed.

In 2017, the IAF had reported that there was no deficiency in its officer cadre. However, last December, the Ministry of Defence had told Parliament that the IAF was facing a shortage of 192 officers against the sanctioned strength of 12,584, a deficiency of about 1.5 per cent.

With an authorised strength of 50,028 officers, the Army is battling a deficiency of about 14 per cent at present and the Navy, with an authorised strength of 11,415, of about 13 per cent.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram