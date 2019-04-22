IAF Plans Revamped Publicity Campaign to Attract Youth with 'Media Blitz'

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is roping in private firms for a revamped publicity campaign to attract youth for its officer cadre.While the IAF’s earlier publicity campaigns had yielded good results, there is a need to quantify the impact to plan and fine-tune recruitment strategies for the future; The Tribune quoted sources as saying.Print and TV advertisements, social media, motivational visits to educational institutes, hoardings and exhibitions are part of the “media blitz.”“As shortage of officers crops up again after a brief spell of having no deficient vis-à-vis the authorised strength, the Air Force is revamping its publicity campaign to attract the youth. The IAF is roping in private firms to carry out market surveys to assess the impact of publicity campaigns and also to understand the mindset, aspirations, lifestyle parameters and influencers of prospective candidates,” the newspaper reported.A research framework has been drawn up and the responses of the youth to the IAF’s publicity campaigns would be analysed.In 2017, the IAF had reported that there was no deficiency in its officer cadre. However, last December, the Ministry of Defence had told Parliament that the IAF was facing a shortage of 192 officers against the sanctioned strength of 12,584, a deficiency of about 1.5 per cent.With an authorised strength of 50,028 officers, the Army is battling a deficiency of about 14 per cent at present and the Navy, with an authorised strength of 11,415, of about 13 per cent.