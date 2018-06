IAF Recruitment 2018: Airmen Posts, Apply Before 24th July 2018

IAF Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill vacancies for the post of Airmen has been released on the official website of India Airforce - airmenselection.cdac.in IAF is inviting applications from unmarried males for selection test in Group ‘X’ trades (except education Instructor trade) and in Group ‘Y’ trades (except automobile technician, ground training Instructor, India Airforce Police, India Airforce Security and Musician Trades). The application process will start from 3rd July 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th July 2018 on https://airmenselection.cdac.in IAF Airmen Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Group ‘X’ (Except Education Instructor Trade)Group ‘Y’ {Except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF(S) and Musician} TradesGroup ‘Y’ Medical Assistant TradeEligibility Criteria:Group ‘X’ (Except Education Instructor Trade) – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.Group ‘Y’ (Except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF(S) and Musician) Trades - The applicant must be class 12th passed in any stream/ subjects approved by Central/ State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.Group ‘Y’ Medical Assistant Trade - The applicant must be class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/img/upcoming/StarAdv02.pdfThe applicants need to pay Rs.250 as Examination fee.The age of the applicant should not be more than 21 years as on date of enrolment.During training the applicants will get stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month.Post Training:Group ‘X’ (Except Education Instructor Trade) - Rs.33,100 per month and Dearness allowance.Group ‘Y’ (Except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF(S) and Musician) Trades – Rs.26,900 per month and Dearness allowance.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Medical Test.