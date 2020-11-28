IAF Recruitment Rally 2020: Last date Extended Till November 30, Apply at airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF Recruitment rally 2020 | The Indian Air Force has extended the last date to apply for recruitment rally of unmarried male Airmen under Group X and Y trades for Puducherry. Those who haven’t filled the registration form yet can complete the process on or before November 30 till 5 pm at airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates belong to Tamil Nadu, UT of Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands can apply for the same. The IAF recruitment rally 2020 was notified on November 27 and the last date to apply for the same was November 28. The recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on December 10 to 19 at Indira Gandhi sports complex, Puducherry.

Candidates applying for the IAF recruitment rally 2020 must go through the eligibility criteria specified by IAF and ensure that they meet all of them or else their candidature will be cancelled.

IAF recruitment rally 2020: Eligibility Criteria

1. Age limit- Candidates should have been born between January 17, 2000, and December 30, 2003.

2. Educational Qualification- Candidates must be 12th passed or equivalent from any recognised board or university with a minimum of 50% marks.

3. Candidates who have done two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50 per cent in aggregate and 50 per cent in English are also eligible to apply.

For further details, candidates are requested to visit the official website.

The IAF will also conduct the recruitment rally 2020 at selected places of Uttar Pradesh, Patna, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

IAF will conduct Physical Fitness Test (PFT), written exam and medical test to select the candidates on the basis of their performance. Candidates qualifying the PFT will be called for the further IAF recruitment rally 2020 process.