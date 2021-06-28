IAF Sentry Saw Drones Dropping Explosives: What Initial Probe Into Jammu Blasts Has Revealed

According to initial police investigation into the Jammu airport blast case, the drones which attacked the IAF station came from across the border.

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport on early Sunday. Police had registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case.

The Sentry of the Indian Air Force witnessed the drones dropping the explosives, and will be called to record his statement. The police is expecting to receive a forensic report on the type of explosive used in the blast, by Tuesday.

All call data from nearby areas has also been recorded and sent for further investigation.

An FIR was registered under UAPA sections 13/16/18/23 of the (unlawful activities/terrorist act/conspiracy/enhanced penalties), and IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the case. Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property/attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) have also been included.

The explosions took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said. Two IAF personnel were injured in the incident, which Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh has termed a “terror attack".

Probe teams from the IAF and Special Forces have also visited the scene along with forensic experts to investigate the nature of the blast and collect evidence.

Meanwhile, a battery of mediapersons camped outside the main gate of the IAF station hit by the twin blasts. However, no out of ordinary movement was noticed at the gate except visits by senior officers of the Army, police, CRPF and other agencies.

Labourers engaged for routine work inside the station reported on schedule and were allowed in after usual checking of their identity cards and frisking.

Security has been beefed up across Jammu region including on highways where special checkpoints were set up to carry out checking of vehicles especially at the entry and exit points of the city.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police, Punjab, Dinkar Gupta held a high level meeting with senior officials of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police to chalk out a strategy to tackle threat from the drone attacks.

The DGP asked the officials to use the last two years’ data to narrow down and pinpoint the areas which are conducive operation of drones.

