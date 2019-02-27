IAF Shoots Down Pakistan's F-16 in Retaliatory Fire After it Violates Indian Airspace

A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet that violated Indian air space on Wednesday morning was shot down in retaliatory fire, senior government officials said.According to sources, the warplane was shot three kilometres within Pakistan territory in Lam valley of Nowshera sector. A parachute was seen as the F-16 was going down, but the condition of the pilot is unknown.The Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors. Government officials said that they were pushed back by Indian aircraft that were on patrol duty.The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.Pakistan said that its jets had crossed the Line of Control to undertake strikes in India for "self defence", a day after Indian warplanes conducted airstrikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan.The Pakistan Foreign Office, said in a statement: "Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace. This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence,""Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm.”"That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight. For the last few years, India has been trying to establish what they call 'a new normal' a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day,” it said.The major escalation of tension has forced the government to shut down five airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh Chandigarh and Amritsar for civilian air traffic shortly after Pakistani jets entered India.In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency".The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.