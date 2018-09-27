GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IAF Vice Chief Shoots Self in Thigh Accidentally, Stable After Surgery

Air Marshal S B Deo was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2018, 7:34 AM IST
File photo of Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo (Wikipedia)
New Delhi: The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh.

Sources said on Wednesday that he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable.

However, there was no official comment on the incident from the IAF. He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January, 2017.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.
