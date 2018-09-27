IAF Vice Chief Shoots Self in Thigh Accidentally, Stable After Surgery

The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh.Sources said on Wednesday that he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable.However, there was no official comment on the incident from the IAF. He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January, 2017.Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.