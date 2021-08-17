CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IAF's C-17 Aircraft from Kabul Lands at Jamnagar with Over 100 Indians Aboard

IAF flight from Kabul lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar. (News18)

The C17 aircraft touched down at the IAF air base at Jamnagar shortly before noon, the official said.

Jamnagar (Guj): An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons on board landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, an official said. The C-17 aircraft touched down at the IAF air base at Jamnagar shortly before noon, the official said.

The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its takeover by the Taliban. Immediately after passengers on board the C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft deplaned, they were greeted by people present on the tarmac, the official said.

first published:August 17, 2021, 14:19 IST