IAF's First Woman Sukhoi-30 Weapons System Operator Says Ready for Any Eventuality Along China Border

Amid the ongoing border row between India and China, the Indian Air Force’s all woman Weapons System Operator in the deadly Sukhoi-30 fighter fleet said pilots in the eastern sector were fully prepared for any eventuality in the area. Speaking to ANI, the pilots said they are ready to prove their mettle in real operations.

“Being part of any actual operation is what every fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force trains for because that is where we would get to show our mettle. Our pilots from various bases in the eastern sector are ready to respond in case of any eventuality,” Fight Lieutenant Tejaswi told ANI.

The Su-30 fighter aircraft has been more lethal with the induction of the new weapons and electronic warfare systems. The WSOs or Wizzos are specialist officers required to fly in the rear cockpit of the Su-30 fighter aircraft and are trained to handle the sensors and weapons to be fired by the aircraft at enemy targets.

Speaking to ANI on being part of the operations amid the ongoing standoff with China at the border, Fight Lieutenant Tejaswi said, such operations are the execution of what they practice on a regular basis. The pilot also spoke at length about their experiences during the recent wargames.

Another Su030 fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Sakshya Bajpai said, “The flying experience during the wargames were very thrilling as they help pilots prepare for carrying out actual operations. The training helps us get oriented and help us get ready for any contingency and live up to our motto ‘Touch the sky with Glory’.

Over the past two years, India and China have been caught in a border standoff along the northern borders in Ladakh forcing the forces to be on alert along the Line of Actual Control or LAC.

Earlier this month, the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs of eastern Ladakh in a phased, coordinated and verified manner in a significant forward movement in the stalled process to pull-out troops from the remaining friction points in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here