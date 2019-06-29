IAF Praises Pilot for 'Quick Thinking' after His Jaguar Aircraft Faced Bird-hit upon Take-off

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot’s presence of mind and quick decision-making not only saved his life but prevented a crash when his aircraft encountered a flock of birds.

In a video uploaded by the IAF on Twitter, the Jaguar aircraft is seen taking off from the Air Force Station at Ambala in Punjab on Thursday morning. Immediately after take-off, the aircraft encounters a flock of birds and the clip shows several black objects falling from the sky, followed by an explosion and huge flames on the ground.

The aircraft's engine reportedly malfunctioned after the bird-hit, and the pilot managed to safely land at the Ambala airbase.

In all this melee, the Jaguar is seen comfortably passing through the flames.

The pilot was on a training mission and the aircraft was loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks and carrier bomb light stores (CBLS) pods.

#SavingLives: On the morning of 27 June19, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training mission. Immediately after take off, the aircraft encountered a flock of birds. pic.twitter.com/Mb0otqadVe — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019

The bird-hit resulted in engine failure, the IAF said in another tweet.

"Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks & CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure & safely landed the aircraft," it said, adding that no casualties were reported.

In Janaury, a Jaguar fighter jet had crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, with the pilot ejecting safely.

The IAF has lost as many as 10 aircraft this year, with the latest being an AN-32 that crashed in the heavily-forested mountainous terrain in Arunachal Pradesh, killing all 13 on board.