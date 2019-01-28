English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF's Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, Pilot Ejects Safely
The cause of the accident is not yet known. Local police have cordoned off the area.
New Delhi: A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar area, about 322 kilometre from Lucknow, but the pilot managed to eject safely.
The Jaguar, on a routine mission, had taken off from Gorakhpur airport.
The cause of the accident, which took happened on Monday morning, is not yet known. A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason for the crash.
Local police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the pilot, officials said.
More details are awaited.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Jaguar, on a routine mission, had taken off from Gorakhpur airport.
The cause of the accident, which took happened on Monday morning, is not yet known. A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason for the crash.
Local police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the pilot, officials said.
More details are awaited.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Beta Goes Live as a Free-to-Play Game For PCs: Watch Video
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches 1.6 GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans With 84-Day Validity
- Bale Back With a Bang as 10-man Madrid Beat Espanyol
- Samsung to Announce Galaxy M-Series with the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Today in India
- A 75-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru is Using a Solar-Powered Fan to Grill Corn
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results