IAF's Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, Pilot Ejects Safely

The cause of the accident is not yet known. Local police have cordoned off the area.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
New Delhi: A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar area, about 322 kilometre from Lucknow, but the pilot managed to eject safely.

The Jaguar, on a routine mission, had taken off from Gorakhpur airport.

The cause of the accident, which took happened on Monday morning, is not yet known. A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason for the crash.

Local police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the pilot, officials said.

More details are awaited.



