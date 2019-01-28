IAF's Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, Pilot Ejects Safely

A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar area, about 322 kilometre from Lucknow, but the pilot managed to eject safely.The Jaguar, on a routine mission, had taken off from Gorakhpur airport.The cause of the accident, which took happened on Monday morning, is not yet known. A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason for the crash.Local police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the pilot, officials said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.