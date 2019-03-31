English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF's MiG 27 Aircraft Crashes near Rajasthan's Jodhpur
The MiG 27 UPG jet was on a routine mission, officials said.
A MiG 27 UPG aircraft, on a routine mission, crashed in Jodhpur
Loading...
New Delhi: A MiG 27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Sunday near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, official sources said.
The MiG 27 UPG jet was on a routine mission, they said. No further details were immediately available.
A MIG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force had crashed in Bikaner district early in March. However, the pilot managed to eject safely.
The MIG-21 Bison has been in the news recently as it had taken on a Pakistani F-16 warplane in a dogfight on February 27. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying the Mig-21, had taken down the F-16 but had lost his jet too.
The aerial dogfight took place a day after the IAF launched an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot.
The MiG 27 UPG jet was on a routine mission, they said. No further details were immediately available.
A MIG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force had crashed in Bikaner district early in March. However, the pilot managed to eject safely.
The MIG-21 Bison has been in the news recently as it had taken on a Pakistani F-16 warplane in a dogfight on February 27. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying the Mig-21, had taken down the F-16 but had lost his jet too.
The aerial dogfight took place a day after the IAF launched an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Next Smart TV Doesn’t Have to Cost a Bomb: Best Picks From Xiaomi, Samsung, Sanyo And LG
- Krunal Pandya Wins Praise on Twitter for 'Mankad' Warning to KXIP's Mayank Agarwal
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
- IPL 2019 | You Destroyed my Day - Samson Tells Warner
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results