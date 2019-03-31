LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IAF's MiG 27 Aircraft Crashes near Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The MiG 27 UPG jet was on a routine mission, officials said.

News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IAF's MiG 27 Aircraft Crashes near Rajasthan's Jodhpur
A MiG 27 UPG aircraft, on a routine mission, crashed in Jodhpur
Loading...
New Delhi: A MiG 27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Sunday near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, official sources said.

The MiG 27 UPG jet was on a routine mission, they said. No further details were immediately available.

A MIG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force had crashed in Bikaner district early in March. However, the pilot managed to eject safely.

The MIG-21 Bison has been in the news recently as it had taken on a Pakistani F-16 warplane in a dogfight on February 27. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying the Mig-21, had taken down the F-16 but had lost his jet too.

The aerial dogfight took place a day after the IAF launched an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram