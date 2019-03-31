IAF's MiG 27 Aircraft Crashes near Rajasthan's Jodhpur

A MiG 27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Sunday near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, official sources said.The MiG 27 UPG jet was on a routine mission, they said. No further details were immediately available.A MIG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force had crashed in Bikaner district early in March. However, the pilot managed to eject safely.The MIG-21 Bison has been in the news recently as it had taken on a Pakistani F-16 warplane in a dogfight on February 27. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying the Mig-21, had taken down the F-16 but had lost his jet too.The aerial dogfight took place a day after the IAF launched an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot.