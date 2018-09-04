English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF's MiG-27 Fighter Jet Crashes in Jodhpur, Pilot Ejects Safely
The aircraft had taken off from the IAF's Jodhpur airbase. No loss of life has been reported in the crash.
Jaipur: A MiG-27 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jodhpur's Banad area during a routine mission on Tuesday. The pilot ejected to safety, defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.
The aircraft had taken off from the IAF's Jodhpur airbase.
"A MiG-27 aircraft airborne from Jodhpur crashed during a routine mission today (Tuesday) morning. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the incident," he said.
Deputy Commissioner, Jodhpur, Amandeep Singh said no loss of life has been reported in the crash.
Singh and other police officials have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.
