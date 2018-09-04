GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IAF's MiG-27 Fighter Jet Crashes in Jodhpur, Pilot Ejects Safely

The aircraft had taken off from the IAF's Jodhpur airbase. No loss of life has been reported in the crash.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
Jaipur: A MiG-27 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jodhpur's Banad area during a routine mission on Tuesday. The pilot ejected to safety, defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

The aircraft had taken off from the IAF's Jodhpur airbase.

"A MiG-27 aircraft airborne from Jodhpur crashed during a routine mission today (Tuesday) morning. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the incident," he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Jodhpur, Amandeep Singh said no loss of life has been reported in the crash.

Singh and other police officials have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

