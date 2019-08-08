Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IAF's Su-30MKI Aircraft Crashes in Open Field Near Assam's Tezpur, Both Pilots Eject Safely

The plane crashed in an open field, a kilometre from Milanpur hospital. There was no loss of life and property on the ground, said a defence official.

Karishma Hasnat | CNN-News18

Updated:August 8, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
IAF's Su-30MKI Aircraft Crashes in Open Field Near Assam's Tezpur, Both Pilots Eject Safely
The plane crashed in an open field and went up in flames. (News18)
Guwahati: A Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in a paddy field near Tezpur on Thursday evening. Both the pilots were said to have ejected safely and rushed to the 155 Base Hospital in Tezpur.

The fighter jet had taken off from the Tezpur air-base on a routine training mission and crashed around 8pm in the "local flying area".

“The plane crashed in an open field, a kilometre ahead of Milanpur hospital. There was no loss of life and property on the ground,” said Defence Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harshvardhan Pande. Sources said one of the pilots suffered grievous injuries.

People gathered around the area as the aircraft went up in flames. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.​

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control, the fire department said.

