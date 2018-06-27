English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IAF's Sukhoi Aircraft Crashes Near Nashik; Pilots Ejected Safely
The aircraft crashed at 11.05 am and the Pimpalgaon police station received information about the crash at 11.15 am, a police official told PTI.
File photo of IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI. (Image: PTI)
Nashik: A Sukhoi aircraft crashed near Nashik on Wednesday morning, police said.
There were no casualties, police said, adding both the pilots ejected safely before the plane hit ground.
The under-production Sukhoi Su-30MKI twinjet multirole air superiority fighter of HAL crashed at Wavi-Tushi village near Pimpalgaon Baswant town, around 25 km from Nashik, police said.
The aircraft crashed at 11.05 am and the Pimpalgaon police station received information about the crash at 11.15 am, a police official told PTI.
The aircraft, developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), had taken off from the HAL airstrip near Nashik, police said.
The IAF personnel at Ojhar Air Force station have rushed to the site, police said.
Also Watch
There were no casualties, police said, adding both the pilots ejected safely before the plane hit ground.
The under-production Sukhoi Su-30MKI twinjet multirole air superiority fighter of HAL crashed at Wavi-Tushi village near Pimpalgaon Baswant town, around 25 km from Nashik, police said.
The aircraft crashed at 11.05 am and the Pimpalgaon police station received information about the crash at 11.15 am, a police official told PTI.
The aircraft, developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), had taken off from the HAL airstrip near Nashik, police said.
The IAF personnel at Ojhar Air Force station have rushed to the site, police said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here
- 11 People From the LGBTQ Community Told us The Most Bizarre Questions That They Have Been Asked
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?
- These Photos of Aamir Khan's Son Azad Playing Football in Mumbai Monsoon Go Viral; See Here
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday