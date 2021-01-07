IAS, IPS and IFoS Officers from Jammu and Kashmir to Now be Part of Union Territories Cadre

An ordinance issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice and promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind has brought the IAS and IPS officers of Jammu and Kashmir cadre within the ambit of the UT cadre.

The ordinance called the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 states in clause 3(2), "The members of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir, shall be borne and become part of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre, and all future allocations of all India services officers for the Union territories cadre for which necessary modifications may be made in corresponding cadre allocation rules by the central government."

Clause 3(3) adds that the officers so allocated on AGMUT cadre shall now function in accordance with the rules framed by the central government.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 had stated that IAS, IPS, IFS officers currently in JK cadre will continue serving in their current positions till a new order. This added to confusion about cadre merger that has now been clarified by the new ordinance.

"In future, the All India Service officers to be posted to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir or Union Territory of Ladakh, as the case may be, shall be borne on the Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, and necessary modifications in corresponding cadre allocations rules may be made accordingly, by the central government," the Act approved by Parliament in August, 2019 had stated.

The ordinance which comes into effect immediately paves the way for all JK cadre IAS, IFS and IPS officers to be deputed in Delhi, Goa, Arunachal, Andaman and Nicobar, etc. The merger opens the prospects for such officers, especially police officers who in light of the security scenario in the Valley have always been in a high pressure work situation. It also aids in government's attempt to integrate Jammu and Kashmir to rest of India.

Union government, as per officials, believes that varied experience of officers from the AGMUT cadre would help bring development and a change in perspective, especially in the Valley.