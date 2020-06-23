IAS Officer Accused in Ponzi Scam Hangs Self at Residence in Bengaluru

An IAS officer from Karnataka, B M Vijayashankar, allegedly died by suicide at his house in Bengaluru this evening. According to reports, he was found hanging at his residence in South Bengaluru. The police rushed to his house to conduct an investigation.

He was one of the main accused in a multi-crore financial fraud case involving I Monetary Advisory Pvt Ltd (IMA), which along with associated firms had lured unsuspecting investors by offering higher returns.

Vijayashankar was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed during the H D Kumaraswamy government, in July last year on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.5 crore from IMA's Mansoor Khan. He was later released on bail.

According to sources, the 59-year-old IAS officer was fighting depression after he was jailed.

The Ponzi scheme conned tens of thousands of investors, mostly from the Muslim community, in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It promised investors ‘halal-compliant’ investments – which are in accordance with Shariah, as it did not use the deposited money for giving out loans or for any business related to liquor, entertainment or other ‘haram’ practices.

Earlier, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, Vijayashankar was later promoted to IAS. He was Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district when the scam broke out.

The BJP government in the state had handed over the probe to CBI in January this year.

(With inputs from Revathi Rajeevan)

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)