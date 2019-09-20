English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAS Officer Anil Kumar Jain Appointed New Coal Secretary
Anil Kumar Jain is a 1986-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, succeedind Sumanta Chaudhuri, a 1985-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.
anil kumar jain (Source: Twitter/United Nations India)
New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Anil Kumar Jain has been appointed as the new Coal Secretary, according to a government order.Jain is a 1986-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.
"The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Jain, Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as Secretary, Ministry of Coal," the order said.
Jain succeeds Sumanta Chaudhuri, a 1985-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.
