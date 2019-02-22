English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAS Officer Chandrakala's Fake LinkedIn Account Closed After Police Complaint
The IAS officer had made a complaint on February 8 about her fake LinkedIn account and a case was registered under the IT Act.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Noida (UP): A fake social media account of IAS officer B Chandrakala has been closed, days after she reported the matter with police here alleging identity theft, according to officials.
The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who is special secretary for secondary education with the state government, had made a complaint on February 8 about her fake LinkedIn account and a case was registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, they said.
"The fake account has been closed. Search is on to trace the culprit who was running the fake account," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.
According to the officials, the case was lodged at the Sector 49 police station and then transferred to the Noida Cyber Cell.
The case was registered under Section 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act, 2000, they said.
The 2008-batch IAS officer had become famous after her videos emerged on social media which caught her in action against corrupt officials.
She herself was later booked by the CBI in connection with a probe in the illegal land mining in Hamirpur district between 2012 and 2016, during which she was the district magistrate and the agency also carried out searches at her residence.
In her complaint, she had asked for blocking of the "fake account LinkedIn (account) which is publishing objectionable content in my name".
"The fake account being run in my name using my photograph and designation and is publishing objectionable obscene content," she stated in the FIR, demanding removal of the content from the profile and action against culprit.
"Take action against such ill-intentioned person/persons who is trying to impersonate me and tarnish my career," she said.
The fake LinkedIn profile of Chandrakala reportedly had several IAS, IPS and other government officials as her 'connections' (a LinkedIn word for profile contacts).
