IAS Officer Fights Personal Odds To Monitor Covid-19 Facility In Remote MP Town

Bhopal: As Covid-19 hit the country with an unprecedented vigour and fatality, several bureaucrats are going beyond the call of duty to serve the ailing people despite facing severe hardships on the personal front. Additional District Collector Arpit Verma, an IAS officer posted in Shahdol division and in-charge of the Government Medical College there, has been setting up an example despite his personal hardships.

Verma’s wife, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is hospitalised in Shahdol leaving their two-and-a-half-year-old son entirely under his care. Meanwhile, the officer has administrative responsibilities and all important tasks of supervising the medical college and taking care of the Covid situation under his area.

Based in remote Shahdol divisional headquarters, the medical college caters to the needs of at least half a dozen nearby districts.

Not only his wife, but his parents and brother too have tested positive with the mother being in the ICU with around 40% lung infections. “My wife is at Shahdol while parents and brother are battling the virus in Lucknow, our home town,” Verma said.

The officer who is taking care of his family members has sympathies for the patients at the medical college saying, “These ailing locals are also dear to their families so I try and help them as much as possible.”

An IAS officer of 2015 batch, Verma had studied at IIT Roorkee and IIM Kolkata but preferred civil services as a career.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken to twitter to applaud the dedication of the officer on Thursday.

