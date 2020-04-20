IAS Officer KD Tripathi Appointed Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind
A 1980-batch Assam cadre IAS official, Tripathi is presently Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).
President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi: The government on Monday appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official Kapil Dev Tripathi as Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.
A 1980-batch Assam cadre IAS official, he is presently Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).
The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointment of Tripathi on contract basis, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India, a Ministry of Personnel order said.
The official has been appointed for a term co-terminus with the tenure of the President or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the order. Tripathi has worked on various Central government as well as state government posts like Secretary in the Central Vigilance Commission.
