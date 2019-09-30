IAS Officer Kshatrapati Shivaji Front-runner for RBI Deputy Governor's Post: Report

New Delhi: Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Kshatrapati Shivaji is the frontrunner for the position of Reserve Bank of India's deputy governor, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Having previously worked as the CEO of Sidbi and principal secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Shivaji has been serving as an executive director of the Asian Development Bank since December 2016.

The position of RBI's deputy governor has been vacant since Viral Acharya resigned in June citing unavoidable personal reasons. According to several reports, Acharya had been at loggerheads with the Governor Shaktikanta Das over a number of policy decisions including the interest rates, assessment of fiscal deficit and the bank's monetary policy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.