IAS Officer Kundan Kumar Appointed Private Secretary to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
In addition to this, IAS Officer Navneet Mohan Kothari will be the Private Secretary to Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Rajnath Singh took charge as Minister of Defence in newly elected PM Modi's cabinet on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: IAS officer Kundan Kumar on Thursday was appointed Private Secretary to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Kumar, a 2004 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, will have a tenure up to Februray 3, 2020, it said.
Navneet Mohan Kothari will be the Private Secretary to Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Kothari is a 2001 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.
IAS officer Sachin Shinde has been appointed the PS to Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju is also the Minister of State for Minority Affairs.
Manoj Kumar Singh will be the Private Secretary to Power, and New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh. Manoj Kumar Singh is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.
IRS officer Raj Kumar Digvijay has been appointed the PS to Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh.
