IAS Officer Named in CID Chargesheet over Honey-trap Racket in MP Claims He is Innocent, Seeks to Meet Chief Secretary

On Saturday, General Administration Department had reportedly issued a notice to PC Meena, Director of Tribal Affairs seeking an explanation after he was named in the CID charge sheet.

January 6, 2020
Bhopal: Days after Crime Investigation Department (CID) submitted a charge sheet to the court by in the nefarious Honey-trap scandal case, senior IAS officer of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has sought an appointment from the chief secretary to discuss his seeming innocence.

On Saturday, General Administration Department had reportedly issued a notice to PC Meena, Director of Tribal Affairs seeking an explanation after he was named in the CID charge sheet.

In addition to this, Meena was also allegedly captured in an incriminating video that went viral.

According to the CID charge sheet, Meena had paid a sum of Rs 20 lakh after being blackmailed in the racket.

The IAS officer in a letter to the chief secretary claimed he was innocent and had been wrongfully accused in the matter.

In the letter, the senior officer said the video that had six months ago had gone viral six months ago had been ‘forged’ and he kept a low profile after informing the department of Home and principal secretary of his department.

But, the officer said, the latest claim in the charge sheet has not only threatened his personal safety but has taken a toll on his and his family’s mental wellbeing.

The senior officer then requested the chief secretary for an appointment so that he could tell him his version of the story.

Besides Meena, the CID charge sheet also mentions another IAS officer. However, the accused told the police they could not remember the officer’s name.

