INDIA

1-MIN READ

IAS Officer Naval Kishore Ram Appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

Naval Kishore Ram (ANI)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday. Ram, a 2008 batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state Maharashtra.

He has been appointed to the post for a period of four years, it said.

