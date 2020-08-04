IAS Officer Naval Kishore Ram Appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday. Ram, a 2008 batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state Maharashtra.
He has been appointed to the post for a period of four years, it said.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Naval+Kishore+Ram%2Cpersonnel+ministry%2CPMO%2Cprime+minister&publish_min=2020-08-01T17:21:16.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-04T17:21:16.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)