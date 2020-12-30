News18 Logo

IAS Officer P Ravi Kumar Appointed as New Karnataka Chief Secretary
IAS Officer P Ravi Kumar Appointed as New Karnataka Chief Secretary

Karnataka Legislature Secretariat

P Ravi Kumar will take over from incumbent T M Vijay Bhaskar, who will retire from service on December 31.

P Ravi Kumar, an IAS officer of the 1984 batch, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Karnataka. He will take over from incumbent T M Vijay Bhaskar, who will retire from service on December 31, Deputy Secretary (Department of Personnel and Administrative reforms) Mullai Muhilan said in an order on Wednesday.

Kumar, who is presently the additional chief secretary, will be the 38th Chief Secretary of the state, official sources said.


