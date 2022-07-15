CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » IAS Officer R D Dhiman Replaces Ram Subhag Singh as Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh
1-MIN READ

IAS Officer R D Dhiman Replaces Ram Subhag Singh as Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh

Edited By:

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 09:38 IST

The 1988-batch IAS officer replaces Ram Subhag Singh, who has been appointed as the Principal Advisor. (Image credits: News18 file)

State Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed ACP R D Dhiman as the Chief Secretary with immediate effect in public interest

IAS officer R D Dhiman was on Thursday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, according to an official notification.

The 1988-batch IAS officer replaces Ram Subhag Singh, who has been appointed as the Principal Advisor (Administrative Reforms).

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is pleased to appoint ACP (MPP and Power, NCES, Industries, Labour and Employment) R D Dhiman as the Chief Secretary with immediate effect in public interest, Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel) Prabodh Saxena said in a notification.

In another notification, Saxena said Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has been appointed as Principal Advisor (Administrative Reforms).

first published:July 15, 2022, 09:38 IST
