IAS Officer Tina Dabi to Report 'Fake Page' that Posted Anti-Citizenship Law Messages
On Tuesday, a message criticizing CAA from the "fake" social media page with Tina Dabi's name went viral.
File photo of Tina Dabi, who topped the 2015 civil services exams. (ANI)
New Delhi: IAS officer Tina Dabi has alleged that some miscreants have used a fake page of her name on Facebook to criticize the amended Citizenship law and the government amid the raging debate over the law which has triggered a spate of protests in several parts of the country.
The 2015 batch IAS officer was approached by new agency ANI approached her over the presence on the social media platform by the name 'IAS Teena dabi' which criticised the CAA.
She said that it is a fake page and she will report it.
On Tuesday, a message criticizing CAA from the "fake" social media page went viral. The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31.
Parts of Assam and Bengal erupted into violent protests over the Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Update Your WhatsApp If You Do Not Want a Malicious Message to Render it Useless
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Warring CEOs: Jack Dorsey is No Longer Following Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter
- Mammootty, Dulquer Salman Raise Their Voice Against CAA
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills