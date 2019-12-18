Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IAS Officer Tina Dabi to Report 'Fake Page' that Posted Anti-Citizenship Law Messages

On Tuesday, a message criticizing CAA from the "fake" social media page with Tina Dabi's name went viral.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
IAS Officer Tina Dabi to Report 'Fake Page' that Posted Anti-Citizenship Law Messages
File photo of Tina Dabi, who topped the 2015 civil services exams. (ANI)

New Delhi: IAS officer Tina Dabi has alleged that some miscreants have used a fake page of her name on Facebook to criticize the amended Citizenship law and the government amid the raging debate over the law which has triggered a spate of protests in several parts of the country.

The 2015 batch IAS officer was approached by new agency ANI approached her over the presence on the social media platform by the name 'IAS Teena dabi' which criticised the CAA.

She said that it is a fake page and she will report it.

On Tuesday, a message criticizing CAA from the "fake" social media page went viral. The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31.

Parts of Assam and Bengal erupted into violent protests over the Act.

