IAS Officer Walks Barefoot in Mud in Flood-hit Assam's Cachar, Social Media Applauds; Picture Goes Viral

A photo of the IAS officer Keerthi Jalli visiting flood-hit areas in Assam’s Cachar district have gone viral on social media.

In the photos and videos shared on social media platforms, Jalli can be seen walking barefoot through the muddled waters in the flood-affected area and interacting with the people devastated by the natural calamity.

A photo was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer posted in Assam. He applauded her effort by tweeting a “folded hands” emoji.

Many people on the internet praised her for reaching out to those who have been affected, and her commitment to service.

Cachar has been one of the areas worst affected from the extreme floods and thousands of people have been displaced losing their houses and property.

Temporary relief camps have been set up in the area and the IAS officer was there to inspect the situation and the relief activities in the affected areas.

In the past, she has also been involved in a number of campaigns in the area such as raising awareness for menstrual hygiene. Jalli has also received a lor of awards for her work.

“I am from Silchar Cachar and trust me this woman is from a different planet. No doubt abt it. She has enormous amount of respect in everybody there. Salute,” one Geetikanthaa Daas said on Twitter.

