IAS Officer's Wife Dies from Bullet Injuries in Lucknow, Family Members Alleges Suicide

Lucknow: The wife of an IAS officer died from bullet injuries here, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at the IAS officer's residence, located in the Chinhat police station area.

A police spokesperson said, "We were informed that a woman had sustained bullet injuries and members of her family (husband and son) and a servant took her to a private hospital. From there, they came to the trauma centre of King George Medical University, where she was declared dead."

The deceased has been identified as Anita Singh (42), wife of Umesh Pratap Singh, Director of the State Urban Development Agency.

"The police were informed by Umesh Pratap Singh that his wife (Anita Singh) had fired upon herself using a licensed pistol and she was declared dead at the trauma centre. Members of her family are terming it a suicide. No complaint in this regard has been received so far," police said.

However, police did not say what triggered the incident.

