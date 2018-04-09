English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAS Topper Tina Dabi Marries 2nd Rank Holder Amirul Khan in Kashmir's Pahalgam
The cupid had struck the two officers reportedly during training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie.
The two young IAS officers got married at a ceremony in the picturesque Pahalgam town on Sunday. (Photo: Tina Dabi/Facebook)
Srinagar: IAS officer Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC's civil services examination in 2015 has tied the knot to her Kashmiri batch-mate Amir Athar Amirul Shafi Khan, who secured the second rank in the prestigious examination the same year.
The two young IAS officers got married at a ceremony in the picturesque Pahalgam town on Sunday.
The cupid had struck the two officers reportedly during training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie.
The proximity between the two came to light when they posted a picture on social media a year ago.
The duo again posted their wedding pictures on social media which circulated widely.
Even the pictures of their wedding invitation card were widely shared on social media. Family and friends of the couple attended the wedding ceremony which was held at a hotel in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag District. Khan hails from Devipora village in Mattan area of Anantnag while Dabi is from Delhi.
