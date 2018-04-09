IAS Topper Tina Dabi Marries 2nd Rank Holder Amirul Khan in Kashmir's Pahalgam

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC's civil services examination in 2015 has tied the knot to her Kashmiri batch-mate Amir Athar Amirul Shafi Khan, who secured the second rank in the prestigious examination the same year.The two young IAS officers got married at a ceremony in the picturesque Pahalgam town on Sunday.The cupid had struck the two officers reportedly during training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie.The proximity between the two came to light when they posted a picture on social media a year ago.The duo again posted their wedding pictures on social media which circulated widely.Even the pictures of their wedding invitation card were widely shared on social media. Family and friends of the couple attended the wedding ceremony which was held at a hotel in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag District. Khan hails from Devipora village in Mattan area of Anantnag while Dabi is from Delhi.