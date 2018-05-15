English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IB ACIO-II/Exe Tier II 2017 Result Declared at mha.gov.in, Check Now
The Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Tier II examination was conducted on 25th February 2018, earlier this year, for candidates who had cleared the Tier I exam held on 15th October 2017.
Screen grab of the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
IB ACIO II/Exe Tier II 2017 Result has been declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on its official website - mha.gov.in.
The Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Tier II examination was conducted on 25th February 2018, earlier this year, for candidates who had cleared the Tier I exam held on 15th October 2017.
Candidates who were awaiting the result of Tier II examination can check their result now by following the instructions below:
How to Check Exam Result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mha.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under 'What's New' tab, click on 'More'
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download’ url given in front of ‘Result of ACIO-II/ Exe Tier-II exam of IB- Reg.'
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://mha.gov.in/sites/default/files/ResultofACIOII_15052018_0.pdf
The Interview process is scheduled to begin on 28th May 2018 and Call Letters for the same will be sent on the registered email ID of the qualified candidates.
Candidates who have qualified for the interview round need to login to their profile at
https://recruitmentonline.in/mha11 by using the registration number and password given at the time of initial registration and fill in the required form and upload documents asked for.
Candidates need to carry these duly filled forms/documents along with the Call Letters at the time of Interview.

