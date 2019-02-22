English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IB Calls For Applications For Over 300 Vacancies, Check Here For More Details
Officers who fulfil criteria of eligibility as mentioned in the notification should forward their application to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs. The application process will begin from April 17 and will end on April 24
(Image: News18.com)
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released an official notification calling for eligible applications for over 300 positions.
These are a list of positions that candidates can apply for.
1. Deputy Director/Tech: 3 posts
2. Senior Accounts Officer: 2 posts
3. Senior Research Officer: 2 posts
4. Security Officer (Technical): 6 posts
5. Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone: 1 post
6. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: 54 posts
7. Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech: 7 posts
8. Assistant Security Officer (Technical): 12 posts
9. Assistant Security Officer (General): 10 posts
10. Personal Assistant: 7 posts
11. Caretaker: 4 posts
12. Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: 167 posts
13. Research Assistant: 2 posts
14. Halwai Cum Cook: 11 posts
15. Accountant: 26 posts
16. Nursing Orderly: 2 posts
17. Female Staff Nurse: 1 post
Officers who fulfil criteria of eligibility as mentioned in the notification should forward their application to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days from the date of issuance of this circular.
The application should also enclose their bio-data as is prescribed in the pro-forma (as per Annexure-A), attested copies of APAR/ACRs for the last 5 years, vigilance clearance certificate, a statement of a major or minor penalty imposed during the last 10 years and cadre clearance certificate
The application process will begin from April 17 and will end on April 24
