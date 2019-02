IB Calls For Applications For Over 300 Vacancies, Check Here For More Details

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released an official notification calling for eligible applications for over 300 positions.These are a list of positions that candidates can apply for.1. Deputy Director/Tech: 3 posts2. Senior Accounts Officer: 2 posts3. Senior Research Officer: 2 posts4. Security Officer (Technical): 6 posts5. Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone: 1 post6. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: 54 posts7. Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech: 7 posts8. Assistant Security Officer (Technical): 12 posts9. Assistant Security Officer (General): 10 posts10. Personal Assistant: 7 posts11. Caretaker: 4 posts12. Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: 167 posts13. Research Assistant: 2 posts14. Halwai Cum Cook: 11 posts15. Accountant: 26 posts16. Nursing Orderly: 2 posts17. Female Staff Nurse: 1 postOfficers who fulfil criteria of eligibility as mentioned in the notification should forward their application to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days from the date of issuance of this circular.The application should also enclose their bio-data as is prescribed in the pro-forma (as per Annexure-A), attested copies of APAR/ACRs for the last 5 years, vigilance clearance certificate, a statement of a major or minor penalty imposed during the last 10 years and cadre clearance certificateThe application process will begin from April 17 and will end on April 24