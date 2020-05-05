Take the pledge to vote

I&B Ministry Allots Free Slot to Rajasthan Govt for Broadcasting Educational Content on AIR Stations

School education minister Govind Singh Dotasara informed that the ministry has allotted a free slot and school students of the state will now be able to listen to the educational content through AIR.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
I&B Ministry Allots Free Slot to Rajasthan Govt for Broadcasting Educational Content on AIR Stations
File photo of Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. (Twitter)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has allotted a 55-minute slot everyday till June 30 to the Rajasthan government for broadcasting educational content on 25 All India Radio (AIR) stations in the state.

School education minister Govind Singh Dotasara informed that the ministry has allotted a free slot and school students of the state will now be able to listen to the educational content through AIR.

He said his department had urged the government of India to provide free slots for student classes, which has been approved.

"The Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCRT) will provide contents, which will run daily till June 30," Dotasara said.

The minister said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state BJP president Satish Poonia too had urged the Centre to provide the free slot on AIR.

He said the broadcasting of classes will benefit students from class 1 to 12. RSCRT has made the list of experts who will prepare the content.

AIR, in a letter to RSCRT, stated that the broadcast will be done from 25 stations, including 16 primaries and nine relay stations. AIR can upload the content provided on its digital platform after signing an MoU for the same.

