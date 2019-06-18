Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I&B Ministry Asks Channels to Exercise Caution on Reality Shows Involving Children

The I&B Ministry has noticed that several dance-based reality TV shows portray young children performing dance moves originally done by adults in movies and other popular modes of entertainment.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
No programme should be carried on TV which denigrates children, and programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence. (Representative Image).
New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all private satellite TV channels to avoid showing children in an indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner in dance reality shows or other such programmes.

The I&B Ministry has noticed that several dance-based reality TV shows portray young children performing dance moves originally done by adults in movies and other popular modes of entertainment.

"These moves are often suggestive and age-inappropriate. Such acts may also have a distressing impact on children, impacting them at a young and impressionable age," an official statement said.

All private satellite TV channels are expected to abide by the provisions contained in Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed, the I&B Ministry advisory to the channels read.

According to the rules, no programme should be carried on TV which denigrates children, and programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence, it said.

The ministry has accordingly issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels to avoid showing children in an indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner in dance reality shows or other such programmes.

The channels have been further advised to exercise maximum restraint, sensitivity and caution while showing such reality shows and programmes, the statement said.

