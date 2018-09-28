English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I&B Ministry Asks Private TV Channels to Run Warning Against Lynching
The Supreme Court had in July ordered that the Union and state governments should broadcast on radio and television and other media platforms that lynching and mob violence shall invite serious consequences under the law.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (NEWS18 CREATIVES)
New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting on Friday issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels, urging them to run as a scroll a warning that lynching and mob violence shall invite serious consequences under the law.
The Supreme Court had in July ordered that the Union and state governments should broadcast on radio and television and other media platforms, including the official websites of the home department and police of the states, that lynching and mob violence of any kind shall invite serious consequences under the law.
“While Doordarshan is already implementing the decision, for ensuring widest possible outreach of the directions of the apex court, it is advised that private satellite TV channels may also run as scroll the two messages as given below in public interest.
“Mob violence and lynching is a heinous crime and invites serious consequences under the law. Mob violence and lynching is a serious criminal offence and invites stringent punishment under the law," the ministry letter said.
The advisory comes just days after the home ministry asked all states to make the general public aware that mob violence of any kind will invite serious consequences under the law.
Quoting the directive of the Supreme Court, the home ministry has told the states that preventive measures must be taken to check incidents of lynching which have taken place in different parts of the country in the recent past.
