Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

I&B Ministry Decides to do Away with Single-use Plastic Inside Units Under It

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting has desired that all concerned in the ministry (main secretariat and media units) should discontinue the use of single-use plastic.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I&B Ministry Decides to do Away with Single-use Plastic Inside Units Under It
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to do away with single-use plastic inside the official premises of the units under it and is encouraging staffers to turn to recycled paper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, had appealed to the countrymen to shun single-use plastic.

"The Minister for Information and Broadcasting (Prakash Javadekar) has desired that all concerned in the ministry (main secretariat and media units) should discontinue the use of single-use plastic," an official internal communication said.

Implementing a clean and green environmental initiative was the need of the hour, which was a collective responsibility and a continuous process toward achieving the goal of plastic-free surroundings, it added.

"All are requested to discontinue the single use of plastic folders, plastic water bottles and other such items immediately and instead start/encourage the use of recycled paper," the communication said. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram