I&B Ministry Decides to do Away with Single-use Plastic Inside Units Under It
The Minister for Information and Broadcasting has desired that all concerned in the ministry (main secretariat and media units) should discontinue the use of single-use plastic.
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to do away with single-use plastic inside the official premises of the units under it and is encouraging staffers to turn to recycled paper.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, had appealed to the countrymen to shun single-use plastic.
"The Minister for Information and Broadcasting (Prakash Javadekar) has desired that all concerned in the ministry (main secretariat and media units) should discontinue the use of single-use plastic," an official internal communication said.
Implementing a clean and green environmental initiative was the need of the hour, which was a collective responsibility and a continuous process toward achieving the goal of plastic-free surroundings, it added.
"All are requested to discontinue the single use of plastic folders, plastic water bottles and other such items immediately and instead start/encourage the use of recycled paper," the communication said.
