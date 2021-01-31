I&B Ministry to Issue Guidelines for OTT Platforms Soon as Complaints Mount, Says Prakash Javadekar

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon release guidelines for Over the Top (OTT) streaming platforms in view of a number of complaints against the content showcased by them, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

"We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon," news agency ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

Javadekar also announced that cinema halls will now be allowed to operate at 100% occupancy from February 1.

Recently, makers of the web series 'Tandav' starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia received multiple FIRs in several states for hurting religious sentiments. The Supreme Court also served a notice over 'maligning' the Uttar Pradesh district Mirzapur's image in the popular web series of the same name.